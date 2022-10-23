BIZ-ABBOTT-EARNS-BABY-FORMULA-TB

Abbott Laboratories is in the process of determining where to build a new baby-formula production plant.

 Chicago Tribune photo

MINNEAPOLIS — Abbott Laboratories is building a new infant-formula manufacturing plant after the product shortage of the past year revealed gaps in U.S. production capacity.

The Chicago area-based company plans to spend $500 million to build a new baby-formula plant, chief executive Robert Ford said. An analysis of the domestic market showed the U.S. could use more capacity to ensure such shortages don’t happen again.