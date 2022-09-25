US-NEWS-AIRFARES-LA

A wave of “revenge travel” — people making up for trips canceled during the pandemic — is among the factors keeping airfares high.

LOS ANGELES — Jet fuel prices have been dropping dramatically since May, and the nation’s airlines now have more workers on staff than before the pandemic.

So Americans preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel should expect lower airfares and fewer delays and cancellations, right?