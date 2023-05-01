BIZ-AMAZON-EARNS-SE

An Amazon tower is reflected in the Amazon Day 1 building above the Amazon Spheres in Seattle. The company posted robust profits during the first quarter of 2023, beating analyst expectations.

 Seattle Times

SEATTLE — After rounds of layoffs, the pressure on Amazon may be easing up, the company said last week, citing positive impacts from lower energy and labor costs as well as a more stable pattern of customer demand.

Amazon saw a continuing slowdown in its cloud computing unit and still felt the impact of inflation on consumer spending, but it reported stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, bringing its stock up in after-hours trading.