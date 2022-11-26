BIZ-CPT-APPLE-SEMICONDUCTORS-GET

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during a special event on Sept. 10, 2019, at Apple's Cupertino, Calif. campus. Cook spoke recently about Apple's intent to buy U.S.-made semiconductor chips for its devices.

Apple is preparing to begin sourcing chips for its devices from a plant under construction in Arizona, marking a major step toward reducing the company’s reliance on Asian production.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure during an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees as part of a recent tour of Europe, according to remarks reviewed by Bloomberg News. He added that Apple may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe.