Truc Pham walks her children Abigail Nguyen, 5, and Lucas Nguyen, 1, up to the fresh flower display at a soft opening for the new Asia Mall on Thursday in Eden Prairie, Minn. Pham was excited for the new mall because she used to go to a similar one in California to find traditional food from Vietnam.

 Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Mochi donuts and Korean barbecue have taken the place of hunting and fishing equipment at a prominent retail site on the Eden Prairie corner of the highway loop around the Twin Cities.

Asia Mall opened last week in a former Gander Outdoors store that creators are hoping will become a destination in an area that has few options for those who want to shop for authentic Asian food and supplies. It’s an upscale, superstore take on the ethnic market experience, with two levels of retail accented by a central staircase, expansive open space, and digitized ordering screens.