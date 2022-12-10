BIZ-DELOREAN-ROYALTIES-LAWSUIT-ZUM

A DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 ‘’Time Machine’’ car from ‘’Back To The Future’’ is on display Oct. 8 during New York Comic Con 2022 at Jacob Javits Center in New York City.

 Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES — The DeLorean, the time traveling vehicle that Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly rode into the future (and the past) in “Back to the Future,” was among the most famous cars in movie history.

Now — nearly four decades later — the iconic symbol of 1980s Hollywood is in the middle of a legal fight.