CHICAGO — Michigan’s Bell’s Brewery, which has forged some of Chicago’s deepest craft beer roots since launching in the 1980s, has agreed to be sold to Australian beer company Lion and its parent, Japanese beer giant Kirin.
Bell’s will be operated under New Belgium Brewing of Fort Collins, Colo., which sold to Kirin in 2019.
Bell’s founder Larry Bell, a Park Forest native who splits time between Chicago and Kalamazoo, Mich., where the brewery was founded in 1985, said the company began exploring a sale in January, fueled in part by his bout last year with renal cancer.
“When you’re there in the hospital for four nights, you think about your future and what’s going to happen,” he said in an interview with the Chicago Tribune.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Bell declined to say if he had multiple offers for the company after hiring an investment bank to explore a potential sale.
“We took a look at the options out there,” he said.
Bell, 63, said he had initially hoped his daughter and son would take over the company; his daughter, Laura, was the brewery’s chief executive officer from 2017 to 2018. Laura Bell remains on the company’s board of directors.
“It was a possibility, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “(Laura Bell) is off doing other things in life and that’s fine. If it’s not that situation, then I had to have a plan for this thing I built.”
Bell, who said he is retiring from the industry, said he “didn’t have to sell,” but “it’s a lot better for me to do this now while I still have my wits about me so I can transition the company and not leave my messes for someone else to clean up.”
Bell said beer drinkers will see few, if any changes in Bell’s beer, which is some of the best-regarded in the nation. Its Two Hearted India pale ale has been named the nation’s best beer for four consecutive years by Zymurgy magazine.
“They’re not coming in to muck up Two Hearted,” Bell said. “They’re coming in because they want to sell more Two Hearted.”
Bell’s and New Belgium will combine to become one of the nation’s largest craft beer companies. Industry trade publication Beer Marketer’s Insights reported the two breweries are on pace to sell about 1.6 million barrels of beer in 2021 — about 1.1 million barrels for New Belgium and close to 500,000 for Bell’s, which is in the midst of an expansion.
Top Bell’s executives will remain in place and report to New Belgium’s chief executive officer, Steve Fechheimer, Bell said.
Fueled by its one-time flagship Amber Ale, Two Hearted and summer seasonal Oberon Ale — among many others — Bell’s became one of Chicago’s most popular craft breweries in the 1990s.
Michael Roper, founder of Hopleaf bar in the Andersonville neighborhood, said in 2017 that Bell’s was “the one brewery that was make-or-break for us.”
“It was a cult beer then, and there weren’t that many people carrying it,” Roper said at the time. “And there are so many Michigan expats here. I asked Larry Bell if I could make a Bell’s neon and put it in the window. We made it in 1993, and the reaction was amazing. People were on the bus on their way to Rogers Park and they’d see this Bell’s neon and pull the cord to get off the bus.
“Bell’s Amber was this flagship beer for us; we were selling five or six kegs a week in a bar that only seated 60 people,” he said. “It was an era that Bell’s wasn’t always dependable — the sanitation at the brewery wasn’t great. But when the beer was good, it was very good. That beer brought so many people to our door.”
Bell, an ardent Cubs fan who attended every home game in 2014, said as part of the deal, he will get to keep the season tickets that previously belonged to the brewery.