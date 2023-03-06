BIZ-BESTBUY-EARNS-SD

Customers carry new flat screen televisions from Best Buy in Mission Valley during Black Friday sales on Nov. 27, 2020 in San Diego, Calif. The electronics retailer announced last week that sales during the holiday season were notably lower than prior years.

 Tribune News Service file photo

MINNEAPOLIS — Fewer laptops and earbuds were under the Christmas tree this past holiday season, leading to electronics retailer Best Buy having its most lackluster end-of-year season of the last few years.

In November, December and January, consumers, burdened with higher prices for food, energy and other needs, spent less on home electronics, resulting in revenue dipping about 10% compared to the same time the year before to $14.7 billion. It was the lowest it had been for Best Buy for that season in more than five years.