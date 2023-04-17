BIZ-BANKS-EARNINGS-DMT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is among the big U.S. banks that reported their quarterly financial results last week.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are reeling in windfalls from higher interest rates that upended smaller lenders last month.

The three giant U.S. banks, which kicked off the industry’s quarterly earnings reports Friday, are each finding ways to benefit from rate hikes that contributed to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March and left customers at regional lenders racing to move uninsured deposits to safe havens.