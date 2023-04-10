There are banks and then there are systemically important banks. These banks are too-big-to-fail. They are required to maintain certain financial buffers to protect depositors from fast-moving markets, concentrated bank investments and guard against putting the broader financial system at risk.

These systemically important banks face higher scrutiny and more stringent stress tests. One problem with the most recent round of stress tests scenarios from the Federal Reserve, though — they don’t include higher interest rates.

Tom Hudson is a financial journalist and chief content officer at WAMU public radio in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.