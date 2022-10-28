BIZ-OIL-PROFITS-EXXON-CHEVRON-GET

Gas prices in excess of $7.00 a gallon are displayed at a Chevron gas station on Oct. 3 in Mill Valley, Calif.

 Tribune News Service

Exxon Mobil and Chevron amassed more than $30 billion in combined net income as politicians blast Big Oil for raking in massive profits at a time when consumers are struggling with soaring inflation and energy shortages worldwide.

Last week Exxon posted the highest profit in its 152-year history, while Chevron announced its second-best quarterly result as natural gas demand and prices surged. Those earnings follow strong results posted by European peers Shell and TotalEnergies SE during the same week.