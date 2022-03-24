MADISON — A 29-year-old Boyd man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine got an eight-year prison sentence earlier this week in federal court.
Judge William M. Conley of the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin handed the sentence down on Wednesday to Saige T. Marten, who is already in state prison for violating terms of supervision from a previous conviction for meth trafficking.
For the federal meth trafficking case, Marten pleaded guilty on Jan. 11 to distributing 50 grams or more of the drug. That case stemmed from Marten selling 55.9 grams of meth to a confidential informant for the West Central Drug Task Force during June in Clark County.
One week after selling to the informant, Marten led police on a high-speed motorcycle chase, which ended when his vehicle crashed and he fled on foot. He left a bag with 162 grams of meth in it and his driver's license, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O'Shea. Marten later admitted during an interview with police that he'd been selling large quantities of meth, the news release stated.
Judge Conley ordered Marten's federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of a state prison sentence he's already serving. Following his time in prison, Marten will be on supervised release for four years.
Marten's co-defendant in the federal case, Samantha K. Fristoe, 30, of Owen, pleaded guilty last month to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 3.