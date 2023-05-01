Commercial lending drives $7.18 Q1 profit for Merchants
WINONA, Minn. — The parent company of Merchants Bank posted $7.18 million in net income for the first quarter of this year.
Merchants Financial Group stated the quarter’s profits were $830,549 ahead of the company’s plan for this year, but $166,639 behind its performance for the same time in 2022, according to an earnings report issued last week.
The largest driver of the recently completed quarter’s solid performance was continued strong commercial loan growth, the earnings report stated.
Loan growth was 4.4% during the first quarter to a total of $1.93 billion, which is a year-over-year increase of 21%.
The company’s continued strength allowed its board of directors to increase the semiannual dividend to shareholders to 34 cents per share.
Winona, Minn.-based Merchants Bank has 23 locations in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin, including an Eau Claire branch at 2728 Mall Drive.
CCF Bank leader anticipates loan growth slowdown
ALTOONA — A local bank’s leader is forecasting a slowdown in loan growth this year as elevated interest rates prompt customers to rethink their spending plans.
Stephen Bianchi, chairman, president and CEO of Citizens Community Bancorp, mentioned the anticipation of the change in loan activity in comments included in last week’s quarterly financial report.
“We expect to see annual loan growth moderating to low single digit percentage growth in 2023 as higher interest rates appear to be affecting new project feasibility,” he stated.
Aside from the prediction for a slowdown in loan demand, the quarterly report was positive about the company’s performance in the face of issues impacting the economy.
“Despite unusual challenges presented to us by rapidly rising interest rates, highly publicized bank failures and continued discussion of a pending economic recession, our underlying resilience and teamwork produced a return on tangible shareholders’ equity of 12% for our first quarter of 2023,” Bianchi wrote.
The parent company of CCF Bank reported $3.7 million in earnings for the quarter that ended on March 31. This was down from the $4.7 million earnings reported both for the preceding three months and in the first quarter of 2022.
CCF Bank attributed its operating results from the recent quarter to lower net interest income due to higher deposit costs and lower non-interest income from decreases in net gains on investment securities. Those factors were partially offset by lower credit loss provision due to lower loan growth and improved asset quality.
Downtown Chippewa Falls included in WEDC awards
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A downtown interior design shop and the leader of Chippewa Falls Main Street were among the honorees in last month’s 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. presented awards for the best downtown revitalization projects during a April 21 ceremony at the La Crosse Center.
House Blend Lighting & Design, 215 N. Bridge St., took home the award for Best Upper Floor Development for its renovation of an old brick building in downtown Chippewa Falls.
Teri Ouimette, who has served as executive director for Chippewa Falls Main Street for 13 years, was among the state’s downtown organization leaders recognized for their years of service.
