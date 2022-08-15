BIZ-AUTO-CONSUMER-COMPLAINTS-DMT

Consumer complaints about auto repair remain the No. 1 type of complaint fielded by state and local consumer protection agencies.

 Tribune News Service

Complaints ranging from deceptive practices and mechanical defects, to shoddy repairs and title issues propelled auto sales and repairs to the No. 1 type of complaint fielded by state and local consumer protection agencies again last year, according to an annual survey by the Consumer Federation of America.

The report from the Washington, D.C.-based association of consumer groups offers a snapshot of common ways people are being ripped off across the nation.