Minnesota-based agricultural company Cargill announced it will stop exporting Russian grains this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota-based agribusiness Cargill said it will stop exporting Russian grains sourced by the company by the middle of this summer.

“(A)s grain export-related challenges continued to mount, Cargill will stop elevating Russian grain for export in July 2023 after the completion of the 2022-2023 season,” the company said in a statement.