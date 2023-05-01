BIZ-FARM-COWS-CHOCOLATE-PH

Cows graze at Red Knob Farm in Peach Bottom, Penn. The farm has been using livestock feed that contains leftover chocolate generated by Hershey’s in its manufacturing process that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer

PEACH BOTTOM, Penn. — An unmistakable smell swirled in the dusty air during a recent, windy morning on a Lancaster County farm.

Red Knob Farm, a dairy operation a few miles north of the Maryland state line, is home to more than 1,500 cows, so there was that odor to contend with, of course. Workers had recently uncovered a large swath of winter rye that had been pickling under plastic too, but there was something more subtle wafting around, beyond the barns.