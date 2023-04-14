BIZ-STREAMING-CORD-CUTTERS-DMT

Only 56% of U.S. adults said they watched TV via cable or satellite, according to a 2021 Pew survey. Some industry forecasts predict that less than half of households will have a traditional cable or satellite subscription by the end of this year.

 TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Donna Lynne Amareld has "cut the cord" twice, most recently about a year ago, when her cable and internet bill ballooned to $220 a month, she said.

This month, as YouTube TV hikes its rate from $64.99 to $72.99, her monthly costs for streaming services and internet will increase to more than $170, she said. She misses the Lifetime channel, which was one of her favorites during the decades she had cable, but she doesn't want to pay for another service that carries it.