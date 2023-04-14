Only 56% of U.S. adults said they watched TV via cable or satellite, according to a 2021 Pew survey. Some industry forecasts predict that less than half of households will have a traditional cable or satellite subscription by the end of this year.
PHILADELPHIA — Donna Lynne Amareld has "cut the cord" twice, most recently about a year ago, when her cable and internet bill ballooned to $220 a month, she said.
This month, as YouTube TV hikes its rate from $64.99 to $72.99, her monthly costs for streaming services and internet will increase to more than $170, she said. She misses the Lifetime channel, which was one of her favorites during the decades she had cable, but she doesn't want to pay for another service that carries it.
Does she think she'll ever give cable another try?
Her total streaming bill "would have to get pretty high," the 51-year-old Levittown, Pennsylvania, woman said, probably around $250 or more a month.
Cable and satellite providers have been dramatically losing subscribers for years as people switch to streaming services.
In July, streaming overtook broadcast and cable in the monthly Nielsen ratings for the first time. And only 56% of U.S. adults said they watched TV via cable or satellite, according to a 2021 Pew survey. Some industry forecasts predict that less than half of households will have a traditional cable or satellite subscription by the end of this year.
Most 18-to-29-year-olds have never had cable or satellite TV, according to Pew, but even those 30-and-older have been increasingly turning to streaming in recent years as services like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and HBO Max have offered can't-miss, zeitgeist-y shows like "Succession," "Love is Blind," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Ted Lasso."
At the same time, it has become more expensive and more complicated to rely on streaming, particularly for households in which people watch multiple shows that cannot be viewed on the same platform or want to keep up with local sports.
Monet Reilly, 33, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, for example, favors Hulu, where she watches ABC and NBC shows. She got HBO Max for the popular "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," and Apple TV for "Servant," the M. Night Shyamalan series on which she was an extra.
With many other parts of a monthly budget also costing more than they used to, the price increases of streaming are causing some subscribers to take pause. In 2022, the number of canceled streaming subscriptions increased 49% compared to the prior year, according to the subscription analytics firm Antenna.
Some, like Amareld, aren't yet making a change, but they may if the costs continue to rise. Others are streaming more strategically.
"Instead of going to cable, they're trying to be smarter about the services they subscribe to," said James Wilcox, senior electronics editor for Consumer Reports. "They're not going to subscribe for a year. They're going to subscribe for a month or two," binge watch a few shows, and then switch to another service.
Reilly has adopted that strategy since cutting cable in 2020. She consistently watches shows on Hulu and Disney Plus. Since "House of the Dragon" ended, she doesn't watch any shows on HBO Max anymore.
"HBO Max is a bit pricey, so that'll have to go," she said. Apple TV will be on the chopping block next — after "Ted Lasso" ends.
As for live programs, she cut cable in 2020, unable to justify the $180 monthly bill for TV and internet. A year later, she realized she'd be unable to watch the summer Olympics, so she bought an antenna on Amazon for $25 (with no monthly fees).