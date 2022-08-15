BIZ-CRYPTO-MARKCUBAN-LAWSUIT-DA

A class action lawsuit filed last week accused Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban of promoting a now-defunct cryptocurrency that millions of investors had sunken their money into.

 The Dallas Morning News

A new lawsuit accuses billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban of partnering with now bankrupt crypto platform Voyager Digital to dupe investors in “a massive Ponzi scheme.”

A class-action lawsuit filed last week on behalf of millions of investors alleges that 3.5 million Americans lost over $5 billion dollars in cryptocurrency assets through Voyager. It says the scheme depended on vocal and monetary support from Cuban.