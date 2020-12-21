DETROIT — About half of General Motors’ 1,900 GMC dealers in the United States have agreed to invest up to $140,000 to sell the 2022 Hummer all-electric pickup truck.
The dealers are on board in part because the Hummer Edition 1 already has 10,000 preorders. Also, GMC promises to have more EVs in the lineup beyond the Hummer pickup, including a Hummer SUV version that GM will officially reveal early next year and an all-electric Sierra pickup “soon.”
While GM declined to disclose the number of preorders for the Hummer Edition 1 or comment on future product, a GMC spokeswoman confirmed about half of GMC dealers have signed up to sell the Hummer EV.
GMC leaders shared that preorder figure and other news with dealers in a national dealer meeting held virtually earlier this month.
GM will build the Hummer EV, which it revealed in October, at its Factory ZERO in Detroit and Hamtramck.
GM is investing $2.2 billion to retool the plant, which used to be called Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly, to make at least five electric vehicles and batteries when it starts production late next year. The first will be the Hummer Edition 1, which has a starting price of $112,595.
In addition to the Edition 1, a $99,995 3X model arrives next fall, followed by the $89,995 2X in spring 2023 and $79,995 EV2 in spring 2024.
GMC is asking its dealers to sign a voluntary participation agreement to make certain store upgrades to sell and service electric vehicles.
The investment to become a Hummer dealer can run as high as $140,000 to $150,000. Lynn Thompson, president of Thompson Buick GMC Cadillac in Springfield, Mo., who sells both GMC and Cadillac, said he’s agreed to sign up to sell electric vehicles for both brands.
“If you do not have Cadillac, it’ll be about $140,000 to $150,000 for tools and equipment, but one item in there is a $40,000 item that I also need for Cadillac,” Thompson said, referring to a fast-charging station. “So it’ll cost me a lot less than $150,000.”
GMC also requires dealers who want to sell the Hummer to have two 12,000-pound lifts in the service bays, a 14-by-24-foot stall to store and an 8,000-pound-capacity forklift, dealers said and a GMC spokesperson confirmed. Also, they must pay for the training to sell and service the vehicles.
GMC spokeswoman Michelle Malcho said there is no deadline for GMC dealers to decide they want to sign a participation agreement to sell Hummer.
“A lot of the cost in there is the electric infrastructure and their charging ability,” Malcho said. “If they have a modern electrical system, their cost will be less. If they need to update that for the charging station, that’s where the $140,000 comes in.”
The participation agreement is similar to what Chevrolet dealers have to sell the Bolt EV, Malcho added.
Dealer John Pitre, COO of Motor City Buick GMC in Bakersfield, Calif., already has the 12,000-pound lift because of the service work the dealership does on full-size pickups. So he expects it will cost him $50,000 to $60,000 to get the rest of the equipment and training done to start selling the Hummers, which “isn’t a lot and not a deal killer,” he said.
“We have over 40 orders for Hummer. We have a few Edition 1, but most are for the 3X,” Pitre said. “It only costs $100 to get on the list, which is refundable in California if you don’t take delivery.”
Pitre said he’s excited to sell the vehicle, but cautious. He does not expect demand for EVs to exceed 10% to 15% of his monthly sales for the next year or two, “so I’m glad we’re keeping internal combustion engines.”