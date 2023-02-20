BIZ-AUTO-CONSUMER-REPORTS-1-MCT

The 2023 Ford Maverick hybrid got onto Consumer Reports’ esteemed “Top Picks” list. It was the only Detroit-born vehicle to get that honor this year.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is once again the only Detroit automaker to make this year’s “Top Picks” list by Consumer Reports.

The automaker made the cut this year with its Maverick Hybrid compact truck. Last year, Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E made the list. No Detroit Three vehicles made the list in 2021.