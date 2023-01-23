US-NEWS-FTX-BANKMAN-FRIED-PARENTS-GET

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court on Jan. 3 in New York City. Bankman-Fried, who pleaded not guilty during the court hearing, has been charged with eight criminal counts of fraud, conspiracy, money-laundering offenses which includes making illegal political contributions.

 Tribune News Service

SAN JOSE, Calif. — More news continues to unfold in the saga of Sam Bankman-Fried and his Stanford Law professor parents, as they together endure the misery of his house arrest, surrounded by 24-hour security, in the family’s home near the Stanford campus.

The disgraced FTX founder and his parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are desperately trying to figure out how to pay for that security, as well as Bankman-Fried’s costly legal defense, as money is “tight” or even running out, according to a report by Puck writer William D. Cohan.