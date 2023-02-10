BIZ-DISNEY-ESPN-DMT

The pressure is on at ESPN now that Disney bosses say the sports media giant is not on the market.

 Tribune News Service

Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger this week announced a “major transformation” for the entertainment media giant, raising a familiar question from Wall Street: What will happen to ESPN?

Iger was clear that, despite clamoring from some investors, he has no plans to get rid of ESPN, the best-known sports media brand in the business, either by selling it or through a spinoff.