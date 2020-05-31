ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is planning a phased reopening with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopening July 11 followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15, a Disney executive told Central Florida business leaders Wednesday.
SeaWorld proposed reopening its three Orlando parks, including Discovery Cove and Aquatica, to the public on June 11, said interim CEO Marc Swanson.
The two tourism giants presented reopening plans to Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force, a panel of business and community leaders appointed by Mayor Jerry Demings. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the theme parks need approval from the county before he signs off on their reopening dates.
Both Disney and SeaWorld, similar to Universal’s plans presented earlier this month, said guests and employees will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. Both also said the parks will include changes to promote social distancing and encourage frequent hand-washing by guests and employees.
Swanson of SeaWorld said masks will be required for guests age 2 and older. Temperature screenings will also be required, and capacity in pools and rivers would be limited. Also, hand sanitizer would be available at entrances and exits of each ride.
The parks have been closed for an unprecedented 10-week shutdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Orlando, the nation’s tourism capital. SeaWorld’s parks would first reopen for an employee appreciation night June 10, Swanson said.
Mayor Demings said that he previewed the plans and liked what he saw. If he endorses Disney and SeaWorld’s proposals, he will forward them to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval. DeSantis has already approved Universal’s plan to reopen to the public on Friday.
The government sign-off on activities by the big theme parks, particularly Disney, is highly unusual for Florida, which typically takes a more hands-off approach in regulating the tourism giants.
Disney is the region’s largest employer and the company’s self-initiated shutdown on March 16 left tens of thousands out of work. Unemployment in Osceola County is the highest in the state at 20.3%, while 16.5% of workers in Orange County are without jobs.
The decision to close, which was followed by Universal, SeaWorld and smaller attractions, is credited with helping to slow the transmission of the virus.
Disney’s reopening, which is expected to come in phases, would be the most significant step to revving up a dormant travel market.