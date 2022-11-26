BIZ-DISNEY-GET

The Walt Disney Company Former CEO and Chairman Robert Iger speaks onstage during Vox Media’s 2022 Code Conference on Sept. 7 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Iger is returning to lead Disney for two additional years.

 Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES — There’s something to be said about a known quantity, particularly when it comes to chief executives.

It worked for Apple, when the then-floundering computer company turned to its ousted co-founder Steve Jobs. Jobs reshaped the company and built it into a tech titan.