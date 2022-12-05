BIZ-RUSSIA-OIL-PRICECAP-GET

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a working session on energy and food security during the G20 Summit on Nov. 15 in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

 Tribune News Service

The European Union agreed to put a price cap on Russian oil at $60 a barrel, paving the way for a wider Group of Seven deal.

The price is higher than where Russia already sells most of its crude. That’s because one of the main aims of the measure is to try to keep Russian oil flowing to global markets. But it’s less generous than an earlier proposal after pressure from Poland and the Baltic countries.