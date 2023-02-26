ELGIN, Minn. — The closest a Minnesotan can get to an invincible summer might be found inside Pam Benike's insulated hoop barn near Rochester.

Inside the barn, which stretches the length of a hockey rink, grow green vegetables — red spinach, Bok choy, radishes — while a balmy 65 degrees or more prevails. On frigid nights, the thin parallel rows are covered with white plastic tarps. The nose-tingling aroma of summer hovers as the only sound is the slow drip from an elevated drainage pipe.