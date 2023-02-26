BIZ-BOEING-FIGHTER-JET-DMT

Production of the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is ending in 2025. The aircraft company is shifting resources toward other aircraft.

 Tribune News Service

BERKELEY, Mo. — Boeing announced plans last week to sunset production of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, a trademark of its St. Louis defense business.

New-build production of the fighter jet will end in late 2025 after the company finishes its delivery for the U.S. Navy. It could be extended into 2027 if the Indian Navy orders more aircraft.