Last week it was the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee shaping monetary policy and investor expectations. This week it will be the Fed’s open mouth practices at work.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell begins his common practice of making controlled public appearances after an interest rate decision by the central bank. He is due to appear Tuesday at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. It will likely be his first public comments since Wednesday’s news conference following the Fed’s smallest rate hike in almost a year.