You don’t want to hit the snooze button when the Federal Reserve decides to raise or lower rates.
The central bank of the U.S. — also known as the Fed — is charged by Congress with maintaining economic and financial stability. Mainly, it tries to keep the economy afloat by raising or lowering the cost of borrowing money, and its actions have a great deal of influence on your wallet.
When the economy slows — or merely even looks like it could — the Fed may choose to lower interest rates. This incentivizes businesses to invest and hire more, and it encourages consumers to spend more freely, helping to propel growth. When the economy looks like it may be growing too fast, the Fed may decide to hike rates, causing employers and consumers to tap the brakes on their financial decisions.
“When the Fed raises or reduces the cost of money, it affects interest rates across the board,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “One way or another, it’s going to impact savers and borrowers.”
Officials on the Fed’s rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee typically meet eight times a year. They look at a broad range of economic indicators, but most notably, they pay attention to employment and inflation data.
The Fed cut interest rates in July for the first such move in more than a decade, when the economy was facing its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Officials cut borrowing costs again at the conclusion of their September meeting. And at the conclusion of its October meeting, the committee announced a third straight rate cut.
Here are five ways that you can expect the Fed to impact your wallet.
Credit card rates
Most credit cards have variable interest rates, and they’re tied to the prime rate, or the rate that banks charge to their preferred customers with good credit. But the prime rate is based off of the Fed’s key benchmark policy tool: the federal funds rate.
In other words, when the Fed lowers or raises its benchmark interest rate, the prime rate typically falls or rises with it.
“What the Federal Reserve does normally affects short-term interest rates, so that affects the rates that people pay on credit cards,” says Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group.
Leading up to the July rate cut, the prime rate was 3 percentage points higher than the midpoint of the federal funds rate, which was 2.25% and 2.5%. It typically stays at that level.
Savings and CD rates
If you’re a saver, you most likely won’t feel like a beneficiary of a Fed rate cut.
That’s because banks typically choose to lower the annual percentage yields that they offer on their consumer products — such as savings accounts — when the Fed cuts interest rates. For example, banks in June 2019 lowered their yields in anticipation of a rate cut, including Ally and Marcus by Goldman Sachs.
But when and by how much banks choose to lower yields after a rate cut depends on those broader conditions, as well as competition in the space, McBride says. It’s also worth remembering that most high-yields savings accounts on the market have annual returns that outpace inflation.
“If the Fed cuts rates, yields will fall, but you’re still going to be far ahead from where you were a few years ago,” McBride says. “Even if they unwind one of the nine rate hikes that they’ve made since 2015, the top-yielding accounts are still going to be paying a rate above inflation.”
Certificate of deposit yields generally fall when the Fed cuts rates as well, but broader macroeconomic conditions also have an influence on them, such as the 10-year Treasury yield.
But individuals should focus on the inflation-adjusted rate of return on CDs, says Casey Mervine, vice president and a senior financial consultant at Charles Schwab. In the late 1970s, for instance, yields on CDs were in the double digits; inflation, however, was as well. That means consumers’ actual earnings were much lower, due to the erosion of their purchasing power.
If you’re worried about a Fed rate cut impacting your returns, consider locking down a CD now.
“Sometimes people start lowering their rates in anticipation of a cut,” says Katie Miller, senior vice president of savings products at Navy Federal Credit Union. “That’s why I say, if you see some good CD rates, take them.”
Murky on mortgages
Mortgage rates aren’t likely going to respond quickly to a Fed rate adjustment. Interest rates on home loans are more closely tied to the 10-year Treasury yield, which serves as a benchmark to the 30-year fixed mortgage rate.
That’s evident when you look into the past. Each time the Fed has adjusted rates, mortgage rates haven’t always responded in parallel. For example, the Fed hiked rates four times in 2018, but mortgage rates continued to edge downward in late December.
But even though the Fed has little direct control over mortgage rates, both end up being influenced by similar market forces, McBride says.
“While not directly related to a Fed cut, the two are sort of a reflection of the same concern: the expectation that the economy is going to slow,” McBride says.
Right now, that’s been the fear about both the domestic and global economy. Data in recent weeks has shown that U.S. hiring is slowing, and manufacturing activity is outright contracting. Growth around the world is also decelerating, and it’s prompting many other central banks around the world to start cutting rates as well.
It’s highly likely that you’ll start to see those long-term rates slip lower in tandem with short-term borrowing costs, Miller says.
“It’s long-term expectations that tend to dictate where mortgage rates go more than short-term, but even long-term expectations are getting a little bit lower here,” according to Miller. “You’ll probably see mortgage rates come down as well. The more that comes down, the better off you are, especially if you’ve gotten you a mortgage in the last couple of years.”
Home equity credit
However, if you have a mortgage with a variable rate or a home equity line of credit — also known as a HELOC — you’ll feel more influence from the Fed.
Interest rates on HELOCs are often pegged to the prime rate, meaning those rates will fall if the Fed does indeed lower borrowing costs.
Modest Fed moves, however, likely aren’t going to steer those rates in a drastic direction either, McBride says.
Auto loans
If you’re thinking about buying a car, you might see slight relief on your auto loan rate. Even though the fed funds rate is a short-term rate, auto loans are still often tied to the prime rate.
It might, however, be a modest impact. The average rate on a five-year new car loan is 4.61 percent, down from 4.72 before the Fed cut rates in July, according to Bankrate data.
The bottom line
When the Fed cuts rates, it’s easy to think of it as discouraging savings, McBride says.
“It’s reducing the price of money. It incentivizes borrowing and dis-incentivizes savings,” he says. “Essentially, it gets money out of bank accounts and into the economy.”
On the other hand, a Fed rate hike discourages borrowing, as the cost of money is now more expensive.
But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to save. Building an emergency savings cushion, and saving in general, is a prudent financial step.
Stay ahead of any Fed rate moves by keeping an eye on your bank’s APY. Regularly checking your bank statement can also help you determine whether you’re earning a rate that’s competitive with other options on the market.
If the Fed looks like it’s going to hike rates, paying off high-cost debt ahead of time could create some breathing room in your budget before a Fed rate hike.