When two predawn blasts jolted Julia Gurelya awake at her home in Zhytomyr last week — an attack on a nearby Ukrainian airfield — she knew it was time to leave.
She grabbed a prepacked bag, gathered her husband, 17-year-old daughter, 76-year-old mother, and her cat, Kovalsky, then stepped from her apartment. She headed west to the city of Ternopil and, she hoped, out of the line of fire.
Gurelya’s fast morning departure on Feb. 24 not only sought to protect her family but to enable her to continue coordinating a high-risk, city-to-city, house-to-house relocation of about 100 colleagues, all Ukrainian employees of a Philadelphia e-commerce firm, Stuzo.
With director of operations Gurelya in that country, and founder and CEO Gunter Pfau in the U.S., the firm is managing to synchronize a cascading series of moves across half of Ukraine. So far that’s prevented its workers from being injured or killed amid an intensifying Russian invasion.
“All of them are safe,” said Pfau, who knows about dictatorships, having come to the United States as a refugee from Romania. “Half have temporarily relocated with their families. We’re working on the other half.”
Some 20 people managed to get to Poland early on. Others are sharing and swapping apartments as fighting in particular areas rises or quiets. One person dropped his wife and children at the Polish border and, assured of their safety, turned around and drove back into Ukraine.
“We’re really exhausted,” Stuzo program analyst Jane Sotnykova said in a video call from Kharkiv, now internationally known as the target of Russian missile attacks. “Each explosion makes us worry. … It’s hard really even to eat.”
Sotnykova has been able to stay in her apartment building — while constantly moving within it, from her upper-floor unit, to a safer, lower-level hallway, to a basement with thick walls and plenty of candles. The roar of explosions and the scream of air-raid sirens dictate her location.
She’s still working, she said. It actually helps to work during a time of constant anxiety. She’s gained strength from seeing friends and neighbors help one another amid an expanding sense of national unity.
On the call, she started to explain her plans for staying safe — then stopped and apologized. She needed to go. Air-raid sirens had begun to wail. She waved goodbye and clicked off.
Stuzo is a small company that has big goals, with a Philadelphia headquarters on the edge of Chinatown and clients that include Chevron, Murphy USA, and Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Founded in 2005, its software and e-commerce expertise helps businesses acquire more loyal customers and encourage those customers to spend more of their retail dollars at clients’ stores.
Pfau was drawn to Ukraine by its plethora of talented software engineers and specialists, and by the lower labor costs. About two-thirds of the company staff is in Ukraine, involved in all manner of technical development and support.
In mid-February, as the Russian invasion loomed, Pfau decided the company must offer its Ukrainian workers the ability to relocate, either inside or outside of the country, whatever could be managed. The firm would pay the costs.
Some people who already moved will need to move again, as battlegrounds shift and grow. Each day, staffers connect by phone or Slack or whatever communication is working, sharing information about war deaths, buildings destroyed or left standing, or which roads are open or blocked.
Pfau is checking whether he can bring employees to the United States, though at present that’s not possible for most Ukrainians under U.S. immigration laws.
For him, the fate of Ukraine feels personal, an effort of a totalitarian state to dominate a fledgling democracy.
Thirty-five years ago, on a March evening in 1987, when dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu firmly controlled Romania, Pfau’s father and mother came to him. He was about 9.
She told her son that he would be leaving with his dad, not explaining to the young boy that she was staying behind to not raise suspicion among the communist authorities.
Husband and son started a long journey to defect, using forged documents to enter Serbia, living as refugees in Austria and ultimately joining relatives in the United States.
Three years later, Pfau’s mother finally joined her husband and son.
“The notion of democracy, of freedom, is very powerful for me, very emotional,” Pfau said. “Everyone in our country and in Europe should think of this as a threat to long-term democracy.”
Back in Ukraine, Gurelya, the operations officer, said she might need to move farther west. She might even have to leave the country.
Her husband will stay and fight. He was heading back to Zhytomyr to join the local defense forces while she prepared for another day of trying to locate safe places for Stuzo staff members.
“I need to coordinate my team,” Gurelya said. “Of course I’m very worried. I know all these people very well.”