BIZ-SOUTHWEST-CONSUMER-ADVOCATES-DA

Passengers wait to board a Southwest Airlines flight at Dallas Love Field on Jan. 7, 2021, in Dallas. During a hearing last week, U.S. Senators, consumer advocates and airline executives debated what steps should be taken in the wake of December’s massive problems with Southwest’s flights.

 The Dallas Morning News file photo

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines’ December meltdown opened the door for lawmakers and consumer advocates to push for more regulation and passenger protections. But at what cost?

Paul Hudson, president of advocacy group Flyers Rights, said during a hearing of the U.S. Senate Science, Commerce and Transportation Committee on Thursday that there are simple steps Southwest Airlines, other airlines and the industry’s regulators can take to improve the flying experience, especially when weather or technology problems disrupt travel.