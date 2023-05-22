Horizon Therapeutics, maker of medications that treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout, has its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois. A planned merger with biotechnology company Amgen is now facing a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.
CHICAGO — The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block biotechnology company Amgen from buying Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion — the first time the FTC has tried to stop a pharmaceutical merger in years.
The FTC has filed a lawsuit in federal court to try to halt the deal between Amgen and Horizon, which has its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, the FTC said. The agency alleges the deal would allow Amgen to strengthen Horizon’s monopoly when it comes to two of Horizon’s medications: Tepezza, used to treat thyroid eye disease, and Krystexxa, used to treat chronic refractory gout.
Those two drugs don’t have any competition now, allowing Horizon to charge about $350,000 for a six-month course of treatment of Tepezza and about $650,000 for an annual supply of Krystexxa, according to the FTC. If Amgen were allowed to buy Horizon, Amgen would be able to use rebates on its existing, popular drugs to pressure insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers into favoring the two Horizon drugs, the FTC alleges. That would make it difficult for companies developing drugs similar to Tepezza and Krystexxa to compete, the FTC says.
Pharmacy benefit managers are companies that act as middlemen between insurers, pharmacies and drugmakers. Drugmakers often pay rebates to pharmacy benefit managers in exchange for pharmacy benefit managers agreeing to make it easier for consumers to buy a specific drug under an insurance plan.
“Rampant consolidation in the pharmaceutical industry has given powerful companies a pass to exorbitantly hike prescription drug prices, deny patients access to more affordable generics, and hamstring innovation in life-saving markets,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Holly Vedova, in a news release. “Today’s action — the FTC’s first challenge to a pharmaceutical merger in recent memory — sends a clear signal to the market: The FTC won’t hesitate to challenge mergers that enable pharmaceutical conglomerates to entrench their monopolies at the expense of consumers and fair competition.”
Amgen said in a statement last week that it “remains committed to completing this acquisition.” The FTC’s allegation that Amgen might bundle its popular medicines with Tepezza and Krystexxa for discounts in the future is “entirely speculative and does not reflect the real world competitive dynamics behind providing rare-disease medicines to patients,” Amgen said.
Horizon said in a statement Tuesday that it also does not plan to bundle together any of its rare disease medications.
“This acquisition has the potential to accelerate the availability of important rare disease medicines to more patients worldwide,” Horizon said. The company said it hopes to close the deal by by mid-December. The deal was originally expected to close in the first half of this year.
The FTC’s lawsuit may have implications for other drug companies hoping to merge in the future, said Karen Andersen, a biotech strategist at Morningstar.
“The acquisition doesn’t have any of the typical hallmarks you would look for that would trigger this kind of reaction (from the FTC), like drugs in the same therapeutic areas,” Andersen said. Rather, the FTC says it is concerned about the prospect that Amgen might condition rebates for its popular drugs on pharmacy benefit managers favoring Horizon’s drugs, which would “entrench” Tepezza and Krystexxa’s monopolies.
“It’s a theoretical concern that could derail many acquisitions, especially those in rare disease, when you have a drug that’s in a monopoly position already,” Andersen said. “It seems this could extend the reach of their investigations much wider than we’ve seen in the past.”
Horizon, which is based in Ireland, sells orphan drugs, which are medications for rare diseases, and drugs to treat rheumatic diseases. Amgen is a large drugmaker based in California. A new Amgen subsidiary is supposed to acquire Horizon.
Horizon had about 2,000 employees globally, including about 600 at its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois as of late last year.
It’s not yet clear exactly what will become of Horizon’s Deerfield offices if the deal closes. Amgen and Horizon said in a formal document announcing the plan in December that the combined companies’ global headquarters would be in Thousand Oaks, California, and Amgen would evaluate whether to consolidate some or all of the company’s other locations to California and other Amgen locations.