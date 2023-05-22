BIZ-FTC-HORIZON-THERAPEUTICS-TB

Horizon Therapeutics, maker of medications that treat thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout, has its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois. A planned merger with biotechnology company Amgen is now facing a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission.

 Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to block biotechnology company Amgen from buying Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion — the first time the FTC has tried to stop a pharmaceutical merger in years.

The FTC has filed a lawsuit in federal court to try to halt the deal between Amgen and Horizon, which has its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois, the FTC said. The agency alleges the deal would allow Amgen to strengthen Horizon’s monopoly when it comes to two of Horizon’s medications: Tepezza, used to treat thyroid eye disease, and Krystexxa, used to treat chronic refractory gout.