General Mills has its corporate headquarters in Golden Valley, Minn. The company increased its short-term financial outlook as it beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter.

MINNEAPOLIS — Inflation is proving stickier than a Pillsbury cinnamon roll for General Mills.

Still, the Minnesota-based food maker has again increased its short-term financial outlook and beat analyst expectations for its most recent quarter, even as profits dropped 16%.