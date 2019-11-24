DETROIT — General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and several former FCA executives over the ongoing corruption scandal that has led to 13 federal criminal charges and has implicated the current and immediate past presidents of the UAW.
The federal racketeering lawsuit that GM filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit names FCA and former FCA executives Al Iacobelli, Jerome Durden and Michael Brown as defendants. It also names former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died last year.
“We have alleged in the complaint that Mr. Marchionne is responsible for conceiving, executing and sponsoring the alleged wrongdoing,” said Craig Glidden, GM’s executive vice president and general counsel. “We have no present intent to pursue the UAW. Our focus is on FCA. We believe the responsibility firmly rests on the orchestrater of the wrongdoing … and we plan to hold FCA responsible.”
Iacobelli had been vice president of employee relations at FCA, responsible for negotiating and implementing labor relations with the UAW. Durden was a financial analyst at FCA and Brown was director of employee relations at FCA, also involved in UAW negotiations. All three have pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
The lawsuit alleges that during contract negotiations in 2011 and 2015, FCA targeted GM in a multiyear pattern of corruption that undermined the integrity of collective bargaining with the UAW. It alleges that FCA interfered with implementation of contracts as soon as 2009.
GM said the corruption cost it “substantial” damages. Specifically, FCA was able to achieve favorable labor costs and operate “differently than their competitors that helped” lower FCA’s costs, Glidden said.
Glidden said FCA hired more temporary workers and “in-progression” workers, both at lower entry level wages, than GM did and “it did so with the knowledge that guidelines we believed would be in place were not in place.”
GM said FCA has an $8 an hour total labor cost advantage due to the corruption scandal. The average total hourly labor cost GM pays is $63 an hour compared to FCA’s $55 an hour, said Glidden citing Center for Automotive Research data.
GM is not indicating a specific dollar amount yet that it seeks from FCA, Glidden said.
“We are seeking substantial damages. We cannot comment further on the amount or measure the amount of damages until discovery,” Glidden said. “We will not put a number on it today. We do believe that the damages we will be able to establish will be substantial due to the length of time.”
GM said it would invest any damages it collects in the lawsuit in the United States and use it to create jobs here.
“This lawsuit is intended to hold FCA accountable for the harm its actions have caused our company and to ensure a level playing field going forward,” Glidden said.
Glidden said GM’s focus in the lawsuit is on FCA and the former executives.
“We are supportive of the reform efforts the UAW has announced,” Glidden said. “Second, nothing about this lawsuit has anything to do with the recent work stoppage at GM and it will not change” the 2019 contract agreement GM’s 46,000 UAW workers ratified on Oct. 25.
GM alleges that FCA was “the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain benefits, concessions, and advantages in the negotiation, implementation, and administration of labor agreements over time.”
GM has been caught up in the widespread scandal. A former UAW vice president and one-time GM board member appears set to plead guilty to charges connected to the federal corruption probe.
Joseph Ashton, who faces two conspiracy charges related to wire fraud and money laundering is scheduled for a plea hearing Dec. 4 before U.S. District Court Judge Bernard Friedman.
“The events surrounding Mr. Ashton have nothing to do with what’s alleged in this complaint,” said Glidden. “As for Mr. Ashton’s conduct, GM did not have knowledge of his conduct and GM will address the allegation in time.”
GM wants future negotiation free of corruption, Glidden added.
GM said the timing of the lawsuit is not related to the UAW entering the final phase of its contract talks with FCA, which started last week. Also, it is not intended to derail FCA’s planned merger with French-based Groupe PSA. GM relied on the federal government’s investigation in bringing the RICO lawsuit. Glidden said he has not discussed the matter with Ford Motor Co.
“The acts that the federal government has brought out through guilty pleas reveal that there were covert acts,” Glidden said. “We followed that and we’ve done our own due diligence and we think now is the time to bring it forward and recover damages.”