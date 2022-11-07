BIZ-TURKEY-PRICES-4-HC

Rick Hermanot walks through the pasture-raised turkeys at Ekonk Turkey Hill Farm in Moosup, Conn. The farm has faced soaring prices for baby turkeys, feed and fertilizer, forcing the farm to raise per pound costs for the turkeys by 9%. That’s the largest increase in a single year since Hermanot started raising turkeys 25 years ago.

 Hartford Courant photo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Carving into the most classic of all holiday main courses this year — the Thanksgiving turkey — will first mean shoppers digging a lot deeper into their wallets before they gather around the family dinner table.

And finding just the right size bird for the traditional family feast will be a lot tougher, too.