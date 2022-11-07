Rick Hermanot walks through the pasture-raised turkeys at Ekonk Turkey Hill Farm in Moosup, Conn. The farm has faced soaring prices for baby turkeys, feed and fertilizer, forcing the farm to raise per pound costs for the turkeys by 9%. That’s the largest increase in a single year since Hermanot started raising turkeys 25 years ago.
HARTFORD, Conn. — Carving into the most classic of all holiday main courses this year — the Thanksgiving turkey — will first mean shoppers digging a lot deeper into their wallets before they gather around the family dinner table.
And finding just the right size bird for the traditional family feast will be a lot tougher, too.
“People are coming in, and they are freaking out a bit,” Tim Devanney Jr., vice president of operations at Highland Park Market, which has stores in Manchester, Glastonbury and Farmington, Conn. “They’ve heard some rumblings about supplies and shortages so they are a little nervous for sure.”
The supply of turkeys nationwide has been tight for several years and a particularly virulent avian influenza has killed off more than 7 million turkeys so far this year, according to the latest government statistics.
At the same time, farmers who raise turkeys have also been hit with soaring, double-digit increases in their costs, particularly for what they feed their flocks — another fallout from inflation.
All this is on its way to store shelves this Thanksgiving in the form of a more limited turkey selection — mostly smaller than usual — and higher prices at the checkout line.
At Highland Park Market, which sells almost exclusively fresh turkeys at Thanksgiving, Devanney said he expects the retail price per pound to increase this year to $4.49, up 50 cents, or nearly 13%, compared with last year.
“It’s going to be more expensive,” Devanney said. “The cost of feed has gone through the roof.”
Devanney said he expects Highland Park Market stores will have enough turkeys for its customers this year because its orders were locked well in advance, right after the end of the Easter season.
Frozen turkeys, which represented 70% of turkey sales in 2021, according to consumer data research firm Numerator, are also expected to cost more.
Last week, the average retail price per pound nationally for a whole frozen turkey was $1.99, according to the federal agriculture department’s weekly report on turkey prices. Those price levels — already a 73% increase compared with 2021 — could keep climbing as Thanksgiving approaches, experts say.
Russ Whitman, senior vice president at price reporting agency Urner Barry, based in Toms River, New Jersey, said he expects the selection of turkey sizes will be far more limited than in the past.
“Consumers just have to accept that the supply chain is extremely tight,” Whitman said. “And while there will be turkeys in the case, they will not be able to be as selective as they were in the past.”