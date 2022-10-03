BIZ-INFLATION-FOOD-ALTERNATIVES-GET

A customer shops for eggs in a Kroger grocery store on Aug. 15 in Houston, Texas. A new survey shows that consumers have been changing their grocery shopping habits to cope with inflation.

 Tribune News Service

MINNEAPOLIS — More grocery shoppers are turning to store brands and frozen food as inflation forces cost-cutting and a drive to reduce personal food waste, recent surveys show.

A new Deloitte poll found more than a third of shoppers — and nearly half of rural consumers — are regularly “trading down” from name brands to less expensive private label alternatives. Private label is industry parlance for store brands, such as Target’s Good & Gather, Walmart’s Great Value and Whole Foods’ 365.