BIZ-GRUBHUB-PRICING-PH

A Grubhub bicycle delivery person riding along North 11th Street at Filbert Street in the Center City neighborhood during July in Philadelphia.

 The Philadelphia Inquirer

Grubhub will be more transparent about its pricing after the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office found that the popular food delivery app charged customers more for some meals than they would have paid at the restaurants.

The Chicago-based company will also pay a total of $125,000 to several Pennsylvania food banks, including Philabundance, in lieu of monetary damages, according to the terms of the settlement announced a week ago by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.