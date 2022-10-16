BIZ-REAL-HOMEBUILDING-DECLINE-DA

Houses under construction in Woodcreek neighborhood, the largest housing development in Fate, Texas.

 Dallas Morning News

ATLANTA — The U.S. is in a recession that will temper homebuilding throughout the next year, one of the nation’s top economists said.

The National Association of Home Builders expects a 14% year-over-year decline in U.S. home starts for 2022, the first such decline in homebuilding since 2011. In the third quarter, Dallas-Fort Worth saw the largest year-over-year decline in home construction starts in almost a decade, according to Dallas-based housing analyst Residential Strategies.