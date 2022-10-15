BIZ-PFP-INFLATION-TRAVELPLANS-BANKRATE-GET

People check in for departure flights at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sept. 2 in Houston, Texas.

 Tribune News Service

The holiday season is an opportunity to slow down, connect with friends and family or even take a much-needed vacation. But according to a new Bankrate survey, a substantial portion of travelers are rethinking their excursions this year.

Of the 43% of U.S. adults planning to travel this holiday season, about eight in 10 of those travelers (79%) are changing their plans this year due to inflation and rising prices, the survey found.