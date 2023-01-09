Inflation likely continued falling in December, but prices kept moving up much faster than they have in many years. This is the conundrum consumers, investors and central bankers with the Federal Reserve continue finding themselves in — slowing, but still fast inflation.

For years, inflation was like the speed limit in a school zone — slow and steady. But then, due to lots of factors, prices didn’t just accelerate, they blasted off about one year into the COVID-19 pandemic.