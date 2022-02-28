Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces on Friday in the Lugansk region of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine is unlikely to change Federal Reserve plans for interest rate hikes.
Will Vladimir Putin knock Jay Powell off his game?
Doubtful.
While not a surprise, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not one of the data points the Federal Reserve has been regularly monitoring.
That’s not to say the Fed is immune to geopolitical problems when it considers its strategies to influence the American economy. It isn’t.
However, the Fed is locked into its own battle against inflation, which the attacks threaten to make worse.
For weeks, Federal Reserve leaders have signaled they would be ready to raise their short-term target interest rate for the first time since before the pandemic. It is the Fed’s biggest tool in hopes of cooling high inflation. The lingering question for investors has been, “By how much?”
If Fed officials are to guide investor expectations ahead of their mid-March meeting, they will have to do it this week.
The agency has a blackout policy in the days leading to its interest rate-setting meetings. With the next meeting scheduled for March 15 to 16, Federal Reserve governors and regional bank presidents have until Friday to publicly shape expectations.
Don’t expect any significant modification for an interest rate hike later in the month. Still, the Fed will keep its options open.
The unfolding war that Russia has started could influence the pace and frequency of rate hikes this year, but it is unlikely to deter the central bank from a small, but important rate hike in March.
That’s because inflation is the fight the Fed is engaged with now. And Putin’s invasion is inflationary.
Crude oil hit a six-year high after Russia’s military began launching missiles and marching across Ukraine’s border. Even if American drivers don’t put gasoline from Russian oil into their tanks, it is a global market for crude oil.
The Fed isn’t blind to the threat posed to economic growth by the Russian attacks. Yet the invasion is unlikely to deter the central bank from its immediate path.
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.