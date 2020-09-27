DALLAS — Neiman Marcus has completed its bankruptcy court-led restructuring in 4½ months.
The Dallas-based luxury retailer’s plan was confirmed two weeks ago, but Friday marks the official exit. The restructuring frees Neiman Marcus of $4 billion in debt and interest payments of more than $200 million, which sapped it of its ability to be profitable and invest in its business.
Neiman Marcus now has $1.25 billion in debt, down from $5.1 billion, and no near-term maturities. It also exits with a $750 million term loan from Credit Suisse. The company said this week that its cutting staff at its stores and restaurants, but it didn’t quantify the cuts.
“With the successful implementation of our restructuring, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman will continue to be the preeminent luxury shopping destinations for years to come. While the unprecedented business disruption caused by COVID-19 has presented many challenges, it has also given us the opportunity to reimagine our platform and improve our business,” CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said in a statement.
“We emerge from Chapter 11 as a stronger, more innovative retailer, brand partner and employer.”