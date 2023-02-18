Slaughterhouses Child Labor

A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant on Oct. 12, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, one of the country's largest food safety cleaning service providers employed more than 100 children as young as 13 in dangerous jobs at 13 meat processing plants in eight states, including JBS, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday.

 AP file photo

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the country's largest cleaning services for food processing companies employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 meatpacking plants across the country, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday as it announced over $1.5 million in civil penalties.

The investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, began last summer. Department officials searched three meatpacking plants owned by JBS USA and Turkey Valley Farms in Nebraska and Minnesota, and found 31 underage workers as young as 13. They also searched PSSI's headquarters in Kieler, Wis. Underage workers were found at plants in eight states.