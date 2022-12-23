BIZ-META-FINE-GET

Meta (formerly Facebook) corporate headquarters is seen Nov. 9 in Menlo Park, Calif.

 Tribune News Service

Meta Platforms has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a long-running lawsuit that claimed Facebook illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica.

It’s “the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to resolve a private class action,” the plaintiffs said in a court filing late Thursday.