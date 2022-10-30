BIZ-WRK-SHIPT-LAWSUIT-MINN-MS

A worker shops the Target Midway store for a Shipt client during September 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Shipt, saying it shouldn’t classify the 300,000 people who shop and deliver for it as independent contractors.

 Star Tribune

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison last week filed suit against Shipt, the grocery delivery business of Target, for allegedly cheating workers of benefits and rights by classifying them as independent contractors.

Workers who are not classified as company employees don’t qualify for many benefits that are seen as normal in a workplace, including overtime pay and paid sick leave, Ellison said.