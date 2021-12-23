ORLANDO, Fla. — While SpaceX and United Launch Alliance have been sending rockets up at an increased pace the past several years, the Space Coast is about to get much busier with more commercial rocket companies set to join the launch party.
The first half of 2022 is slated to see two companies launch for the first time from Cape Canaveral from two older launch complexes while some massive new rockets are waiting on new engines in the hopes of lifting off before the end of the year.
For one company, Relativity Space based in Long Beach, Calif., its first planned launch will be its first liftoff ever.
While its first launch will be a test mission to make sure its craft can make it into orbit, Relativity has lined up eight customers including the U.S. Department of Defense and NASA, which awarded the company $3 million as part of its Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 contract.
“NASA’s efforts to expand launch options are vital for the future growth of space access,” said company CEO and cofounder Tim Ellis.
It may get beaten to the punch, though, by another commercial rocket company, Astra, which recently secured launch rights from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 46 through the efforts of Space Florida, the state’s aerospace economic development agency.
Astra, based in Alameda, Calif., has already reached orbit with a rocket that took off from Alaska, and will now launch as early as January to satisfy the same demonstration contract for NASA that Relativity has in the works. Astra’s “Rocket 3″ is small in relation to others in the market, standing only 38 feet tall and with a payload capacity of 331 pounds.
Relativity’s Terran 1 in comparison will stand at 80 feet tall with a payload capacity of more than 2,750 pounds. The Astra business plan is to provide a much lower cost to customers to reach orbit. To that end, it has lined up several customers including three more launches for NASA to put small satellites into orbit to track hurricanes, although the company has yet to say from which spaceport those missions will launch.
The two new small- to mid-size rocket companies will join a big lineup of launches planned from both SpaceX and ULA from existing launch pads at Canaveral while SpaceX will continue its missions from Kennedy Space Center as well.
In 2021, SpaceX had a record 16 launches of its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40, as well as another record 12 at KSC, and it plans to keep up that pace in 2022. ULA had three launches in 2021 from Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41 with four on tap from Canaveral in the first half of 2022.