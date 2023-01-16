BIZ-WRK-TWITTER-SEVERANCE-GET

Employees walk past a lighted Twitter logo as they leave the company’s headquarters during August 2019 in San Francisco. Workers laid off in fall after new CEO Elon Musk took over received severance offers this month that would forbid them from taking action or even speaking out against the company.

 Tribune News Service file photo

LOS ANGELES — After months of waiting, hundreds of Twitter employees laid off by Elon Musk in early November received their separation agreements by email earlier this month.

The agreements offered one month of severance pay, but with a major catch — employees must sign away their right to ever sue the company, assist anyone in a legal case against the company unless required by law, or speak negatively about Twitter, its management or Elon Musk.