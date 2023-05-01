BIZ-NORFOLK-SOUTHERN-DERAILMENT-AT

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern reported it has incurred $387 million so far to clean up a toxic train derailment that happened Feb. 3 in Ohio.

 

The amount includes costs for cleanup of the site, community support and restoration payments, legal and advisory expenses and a preliminary estimate of claims and settlements, according to Mark George, the company’s chief financial officer, in remarks Wednesday during a conference call with investors.