Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, and his wife Vineeta Agarwal, walk to a morning session on July 7 during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho. After Elon Must took over the company last week, ousted Twitter execs stand to make millions through stipulations in their employment contracts.

 Tribune News Service

Three of Twitter Inc.’s top executives who were said to be fired after Elon Musk completed his takeover are poised to collect more than $100 million in severance and payouts of previously granted equity awards.

Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, who stepped into the role less than a year ago, is eligible to receive roughly $50 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal, policy and trust, are in line for about $37 million and $17 million each, respectively.