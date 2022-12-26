BIZ-ROAD-PAINT-SHADES-1-MCT

Different shades of yellow paint are used in traffic lane markings in different states, as seen in this group of samples from Pittsburgh-based company PPG.

 Tribune News Service

PITTSBURGH — Ed Baiden, who heads PPG’s traffic solution business, calls it “the beauty of our system in the U.S.” that each state has its own shade of yellow paint for road markings.

“There’s a Kentucky yellow, a Pennsylvania yellow, an Iowa yellow,” Baiden said.